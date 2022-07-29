Hucknall Food and Drink Festival set to be another treat for the taste buds

Following on from two hugely successful events last year, Ashfield District Council, with partners Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery, will stage the latest edition on Hucknall High Street on August 21 from 10am to 4pm.

The first festival was held in August last year and was an instant hit, with many stall holders selling out by the afternoon thanks to the large numbers of visitors.

And for this summer’s event there are more than 35 stalls already lined up, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts.

The Food and Drink Festival returns to Hucknall in August

Many of the popular traders from the first festival are returning while brand new traders for 2022 include:

Beanin Coffee – a mobile coffee van selling freshly roasted artisan coffee.

Colombo Street – selling authentic, vibrant, Sri Lankan street food.

De One Kitchen – selling authentic Nigerian food.

Dinkee Delights – bite sized cupcakes.

Penny Lane Fudge – luxury artisan fudge including vegan and dairy-free options.

Sweet Spot Sweeties – pick n mix sweets including vegan, gluten free and diary-free options.

Talia’s Treats – homemade muffins, biscuits, chocolate and biscoff twists, lemon drizzle, and carrot Cakes.

There will be freshly made hot food including authentic Neapolitan pizzas from B’Reyt Dough, samosas and onion bhaji burgers from Chilli Guys, and Sicilian food from Heart of Sicily.

Homemade gooey luxury brownies will be on offer from Blondie Brownie Bakes alongside stuffed cookie cups from Outlaw Cookie Club.

There will be plenty too for cider and ale lovers, with a variety of breweries exhibiting including Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider and Lincoln Green Brewery.

There are still a few spaces available for the event, please email [email protected] for an application form.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North on the council, said “We are so excited to be able to bring the food and drink festival back to Hucknall, after the first two events were such a success.

“We hope that residents come out in their thousands again and support the small businesses that are attending the festival.