Hucknall Food Bank has appealed to the community to come and help them with more donations as demand for the service shows no sign of slowing down.

The food bank, based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace, is seeing more people than ever coming in on daily basis as the cost of living continues to hit people hard.

Speaking to the Dispatch before Christmas, Yvonne Campbell, the food bank manager, said that, at that time, she was spending between £200 and £400 a week to get in stuff the food bank needed and one day they’d had more than 40 people come in looking for helpand more than 80 over the week.

She reiterated at the time that the food bank gets nothing in terms of donations from the Government or the council and relies totally on donations from the public, either in food or money to get food, and that they can only give out what they’ve got.

Hucknall Food Bank urgently needs donations with its shelves now looking empty. Photo: Hucknall Food Bank Facebook

And as the year has gone on, the demand has not dropped with Yvonne now spending even more each week to keep up with the demand.

Posting on the food bank’s Facebook page, Yvonne said: “Our shelves are very depleted but we are getting more people using the food bank.

"Since the end of January we have had more than 500 people referred to us for help.

"These range from families of eight to single people.

"I realise that it is hard for everyone, at the moment with the price of food going up daily, but if you can donate anything it will not be wasted.

"We do not need branded food items, which are expensive, but supermarket own brands which are a third of the cost and maybe you can afford two.

"We are also looking donations of money so we can buy the items that are not donated to make sure we can give out a balanced food parcel.

"I am spending between £300 and £600 a week just to keep up with demands and our reserves are dwindling rapidly.

"Thank you for reading this and for all your previous help.