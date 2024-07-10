Proposed new Hucknall and Bulwell tram timetable would run more early and late services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham tram operators are planning a timetable shake-up which would see more early morning and late night services.

Operator Tramlink – part of Nottingham Express Transit (NET) – says the timetable needs to move with the times and cater to the city’s flourishing night-time economy.

More trams would also run before 6am to help shift workers get to their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed timetable is expected to be submitted to Nottingham City Council within weeks, and could be implemented early next year if accepted.

Proposed timetable changes could see more early and late tram services introduced. Photo: Submitted

The plans were confirmed to the council’s Greater Nottingham Light Rapid Transit Advisory Committee on July 9.

Andrew Conroy of Tramlink told the meeting that the way people used the network had changed drastically since it was last updated in 2014.

He said: “Covid massively changed the way people behave.

"People are moving away from commuter-type approach and the peak travel times have changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The night-time economy has become more important to city, and is still flourishing while retail deteriorates.

“We will propose more services into the evening peak hours – the very time when people coming out of the pub at 10pm need them.

“On the other hand, our first trams to Clifton where there’s huge development arrive at 6.05am, when people have already started shifts.”

He added that improved evening service would benefit younger people and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Students rely on public transport and may not know the area as well.

"When coming out of pubs or clubs, they can feel vulnerable – yet that’s when we’re taking trams out of network.

“It’s always felt counter-intuitive.

"It’s a timetable designed for a different world and we need to move on.”

The plans came as a surprise to members of the committee, who weren’t aware of the proposed changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Edwards (Lab) said: “I find this fantastic news.”

The meeting also addressed how a shortage of trams was preventing them from running as regularly as planned.

Mr Conroy said: “We have 37 trams and to run peak operation we need 32 and two spares.

“One is currently out for repairs after a derailment last year and whenever we have collisions, suddenly passengers haven’t got a tram every seven-and-half minutes.