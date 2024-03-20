Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FoodCycle aims to provide a weekly meal to anyone who needs it as it strives to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community.

Diners enjoyed potato and celeriac soup, followed by lentil and root vegetable stew and quinoa, then warming raisin cake and custard.

Posting on their Facebook page, FoodCycle East Midlands said: “A huge shout out to trainee cooking project leader Tess for leading her first session.

The FoodCycle kitchen team in Hucknall served up 50 dinners at their latest session. Photo: Other

"Amazing team alongside Tess in the kitchen, with experienced cooks Lucy and Sherry, and new volunteer Huan.

“Massive well done to the hosting team of Debara, Sarah and Rebecca who, despite it being a busy hall, delivered a flawless front of house experience for the guests.