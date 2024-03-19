Hucknall welcomes The Range with open arms as new store proves an instant hit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the queues around the block for the opening day, people have been keen to visit the new store, which is the building formerly occupied by Wilko, to see what’s what.

But what is clear is that many people are not just happy to see The Range in Hucknall but pleased to see a new big name in general come to the town to replace Wilko.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they hope it will lead to other big names following suit.

Many Hucknall residents are delighted to see The Range come to town. Photo: National World

Here’s a taste of the comments on the arrival of The Range on the Dispatch Facebook page.

Linda Smith said: “It's nice to see something new in Hucknall.”

Karen Smith wrote: “A fabulous shop, stock is fantastic.”

Janette Haskey said: “Let hope more is put into Hucknall! We really need new shops! I hope Lidl is still coming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marie Pickersgill posted: “I was impressed. I've not been in a Range store before so I don't know what their other shops are like but the amount of stock they have is phenomenal compared to Wilko, They've utilised space on the shop floor to the maximum. Well done and welcome The Range.”

Donna Marriott said: “Was nice to have a decent store open on my birthday.”

Frank Taylor put: “The Range moving into Hucknall is certainly the best news the town's had for a long time. Our local councillors need to ensure the newly-acquired cash for the town is spent wisely.”

Margaret Randle said: “Can't wait to go. Love The Range.”

Donna Cannon posted: “I’ve really missed Willko. Things pop up and you think ‘I’ll get that from Wilko’ and you can’t. Hopefully people will actually use The Range. We can’t attract shops to our high street if we don’t use it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valerie Towle wrote: “All I can say is good luck and welcome to Hucknall. I for one, will be shopping in our new store. Love The Range.”

Karen Boner enthused: “They are selling everything, toiletries, cleaners, stationery, food, Iceland frozen food, drinks, toys.”

Shelby Thompson put: “Good to see people enjoying it.”