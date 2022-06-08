Hucknall fundraisers start up brand new food club in the town

Run by well known local group OT Fundraisers, the club is based at the the self storage units on King Edward Street.

Membership is just £1 for a year and it is currently open once a week on Thursdays from 11am to 3pm.

However, this is not another food bank – the premise behind this venture is helping people by combatting food waste.

Lynne Ryland (right) and Rachael Weaver on the opening week of the new OT Food Club

Lynne Ryland, one of the driving forces behind the project, said: “We wanted to take the stigma away from food poverty.

"People message, ring or email me to book a slot, then there’s membership form to fill out detailing how many are in your family, what your circumstances are, like employed or retired, what allergies you have so it’s all done properly.

"Then you pop along on each week and there is a box of food for you for £3.50.

"The food is all healthy focused, so it’s your meat, veg and fruit and it all comes from Foodshare in Lenton.

The first week the club was open, Lynn catered for 50 food boxes.

That number has already shot up to 110 for the latest week as the project takes off in the town.

She continued: “I’m gobsmacked to be honest.

"Hucknall has been crying out for a scheme like this that is accessible to everybody, young or old, that takes away the stigma of needing help with the cost of living and these first couple of weeks prove that.

"We’re continually evolving and I want to get to a stage where we’re open twice a week and one day opening from 12noon to 6pm to help people who are at work and can’t get there until later.

"We just want to cater for the community and help where we can and we’ve had support from Tesco in Hucknall and I think other stores will want to help too.

"We’re also open to donations but the understanding is money will be taken on that and all funds raised will stay in Hucknall and be used in Hucknall for charities and community groups and projects like that.”