The Santa Walk challenged families to walk at least five kilometres at a venue of their choosing over the weekend of December 10 and 11 to raise funds for the charity’s vital work.

Five-year-old Olive and four-year-old Eden, dressed in the charity’s distinctive purple Santa hats, covered the distance in a time of one hour 50 minutes.

The sisters have smashed their initial fundraising target of £50, with more than £2,000 raised so far for the charity, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

Olive and Eden Roberts and parents James and Jodie and baby Clemie (centre) with supporters on the day

Olive and Eden were inspired to take on the challenge by one-year-old Clemie, who was born deaf as a result of a rare genetic condition known as Pierre-Robin Sequence and wears a bone-anchored hearing aid.

Olive and Eden, live in Hucknall with Clemie, and their parents Jodie and James.

Jodie said: “I’d just like to thank everyone who supported the girls in their walk.

"I’m overwhelmed with the kindness shown by our friends and family.”

Eden added: "The walk was tough as it was very cold and icy but it was fun because we all did it together and we did it for Clemie because we love her so much."

Melissa Jones, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Olive and Eden for conquering this walking challenge for us.

"You’re both heroes and we can’t thank you enough.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families.

“The efforts of fundraisers like Olive and Eden will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”

To make a donation to Olive and Eden’s cause, click here.

Three babies are born deaf in the UK every day and there are currently 532 deaf children in Nottinghamshire.

The National Deaf Children’s Society is the leading charity dedicated to creating a world without barriers for deaf children and their families.