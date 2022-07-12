Hucknall green-belt campaign group's fundraising dog show and hog roast hailed a huge success

Lucy, Lexi and their dog Bonnie came second in the child handler section. Photo by Ian Johnson

Crowds flocked to a fun dog show and a hog roast at the Horse and Groom pub in Linby staged by the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm (HAWFD) group.

The campaigners originally joined forces to fight proposals for up to 3,000 new homes at Whyburn Farm as part of Ashfield’s local plan, but since then has widened its scope.

And a series of walks and other events have so far bolstered the fighting fund, with the attractions last Saturday adding another £550.

A pooch taking a breather during the show. Photo by Ian Johnson

Those involved worked incredibly hard to stage the d ay in sweltering conditions with a special shoutout given to Sally Nightingale and Hucknall’s Coun Kevin Rostance, who was on hand from 7am until midnight to help ensure the success.

Dozens of dogs and their owners, many of whom walk the green fields of Whyburn, came out in force to compete for rosettes in a series of categories.

Sally said: “We were blown away by the support for the event with the Horse and Groom providing the venue and lots of local businesses donating dog-themed hampers, and even offering discounted dog grooming for any successful winners.

"It demonstrates the continued community support we’ve felt since our campaign first began back in September.”

A flyball demo at the dog show. Photo by Ian Johnson

Dog-show winners were:

Prettiest Girl: 1st Cookie, mix breed; 2nd Pearl, Bedlington whippet; 3rd Pepper, working spaniel.

Handsomest boy: 1st Rupert, cocker spaniel; 2nd Bluey, blue Staffordshire bull terrier; 3rd Blue, lurcher and mix.

Best veteran (over-sevens); 1st Zachery, corgi; 2nd Queenie, corowa; 3rd TJ, Sheltie.

Lyla scooped the prize for best fancy dress. Photo by Ian Johnson

Cutest puppy (under one): 1st Frankie, mini shebash hound; 2nd Winnie, 12 Shetland sheep dog; 3rd Pearl, Bedlington whippet.

Young handler (under16s): 1st Kyro, cocker poo, owned by Ollie; 2nd Bonnie, rescue; owned by Lexi and Lucy, Tommy, Yorkshire terrier, owned by Jack.

Best on six legs: 1st Bluey, blue Staffordshire; 2nd Orion, French bulldog; 3rd Ralf, German shepherd.

Waggiest tail: 1st Sophie, springer spaniel; 2nd: Parker-Colin, sprocker; 3rd Riddly, mix breed .

Ollie and dog Kyro came first in the young handler category. Photo by Ian Johnson

Best Rescue: 1st Balto, Siberian Husky; 2nd not recorded; 3rd: ‘H’, cocker spaniel.

Dog Judge would most like to take home:1st Sharon, Spitz cross breed; 2nd Pepper, spaniel; 3rd Lily-bit, shelti.

Fancy dress: 1st: Lyla, America bulldog; 2nd: TJ, shelti.

Best in show: Rupert, cocker spaniel; runner-up: Siberian Husky Balto.

During the hog roast, entertainment was provided by Hucknall’s Phil Rostance, a talented vocalist.

Phil Rostance entertained those at the hog roast. Photo by Ian Johnson

Further events are being planned in the autumn with tickets now on sale for the HAWFD quiz night at the John Godber Centre on October 7.

For tickets, visit the ‘quiz night’ section of the HAWFD website. You can also follow the group on Facebook.