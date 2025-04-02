Hucknall green belt campaigners demand action as developers turn sights to Whyburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall green belt campaigners have called on councillors and the town’s MP to ramp up their actions to ensure Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills stay out of the hands of developers.

Proposals that could see plans to build up to 3,000 new homes on greenbelt land at Whyburn and Misk Hills are surfacing again after a scoping application for Whyburn was officially submitted to Ashfield Council by developers.

A scoping application is a process determining the extent of issues to be considered in the assessment and reported in the Environmental Statement.

The applicant can ask the local planning authority for its opinion on what information needs to be included.

A scoping application over potential development on Whyburn Farm has been submitted to Ashfield Council. Photo: Submitted

This is not a formal planning application and at this stage, no details of any development or housing numbers have been put forward.

But campaigners are taking every chance to voice their objections to any proposals to develop the sites for housing as their battle to save the land from development goes on.

Many have already objected on the scoping proposal application, making it clear they do not want to see any housing on Whyburn and Misk Hills and that the results of this scoping should lead to a firm and final rejection of any plans to build on the sites.

Among those objecting was Jemma Chambers, founder of campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD), who said: “I absolutely, wholeheartedly, object.

"As this preceeds a planning application on greenbelt land, which the planning inspector has already said should not be built on given the brown and grey field sites available across the district, this should not even be considered by the council.

"The reasons in the objections to the draft local plan that included Whyburn before still stand – the impact on wildlife, access to green space, the complete and utter lack of infrastructure in the town, the influx of housing Hucknall has already had, the flooding we already have (and not only the impact more housing will have, but how Whyburn helps when it does actually rain – the clue is in the title!).

"The application is sickening and an insult to Hucknall, espeically on top of the equally disgusting Misk Hills application.”

Campaigners have laid the blame for the developers being able to target Whyburn and Misk Hills – where an application for 100 homes has already been submitted – squarely at the door of the council for not having a local plan in place, leaving, in their eyes, areas like Whyburn ‘wide open for the developers’.

The council has submitted its new draft local plan – which omits both Whyburn and Misk Hills – to the Government last April and the first hearings of the examination in public took place last November .

The next hearing was scheduled was for January but was postponed, although some encouragement for campaigners came from the planning inspectors themselves, who said in a letter to the council that they feel there will be no need for the authority to build on any green belt in the district to meet new targets being proposed by the Government.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West on both the district and county councils, said: “This is not a planning application, it is merely speculative and is merely canvassing local opinion.

"I’ll save developers the effort of scoping opinion for free.

"The opinion of the people of Hucknall is the same opinion of Hucknall ouncillors, that is two fingers to development on Hucknall’s precious green belt.

"We do not have infrastructure to cope and I can reassure Hucknall residents that the Ashfield Independents are completely on their side over protecting Hucknall’s green belt.

“As an Ashfield Independent councillor, I would like to make it clear that we have stood up against successive Conservative and Labour Governments – who have tried to force the council to give permission for 3,000 houses on Whyburn Farm.

"We have just finished our consultation after the Government forced us to put more than 1,000 extra houses in our plan.

Whyburn Farm, nor any green belt is in the plan.

“This is a waste of developer’s time, doomed to fail and will not happen under our watch.”

Writing on the HAWFD Facebook page, Hucknall councillor Phil Rostance (Con) also voiced his objections, saying: "Any development here would be wholly inappropriate and would directly contravene both local and national planning policies.”

Coun Rostance went on to state that any proposal to build on Whyburn or Misk Hills would breach strict National Planning Policy Framework guidelines for sustainable development and protecting the green belt and that the council had made a ‘clear and democratic decision to exclude Whyburn from it’s local plan’.

He continued: "The purpose of the green belt is to prevent urban sprawl by keeping land permanently open, assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment and encourage the recycling of brownfield sites instead of destroying greenfield land.

"The proposed development would irreversibly damage this protected landscape, contradicting both national and local policies on environmental protection.

“Hucknall’s infrastructure is already at breaking point, with overcrowded schools unable to accommodate additional pupils, overstretched GP surgeries and healthcare services with long waiting times and severe traffic congestion on Annesley Road (A611), Whyburn Lane, and surrounding areas.

"The proposed development would exacerbate these problems, negatively impacting existing residents and reducing overall quality of life.

"Whyburn Farm contains important biodiversity features such as natural watercourses and ponds, essential for flood prevention and local ecosystems.

“Developing this land would lead to loss of wildlife habitats, increased flood risks, and damage to local ecology.

“Ashfield Council has identified more suitable sites for housing development within its local plan.

"There is no requirement for additional housing at Whyburn Farm, particularly when better alternatives exist.

"The focus should be on brownfield regeneration, rather than unnecessary destruction of productive farmland.

Your Dispatch has contacted town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) for comment.