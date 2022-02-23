Hucknall green belt campaigners staging fundraising quiz night in the town

Organised by the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Deveopment (HAWFD) group, the quiz will be on Friday, March 18 at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street.

Entry is £5 per person with a maximum of six per team.

There will be prizes for the winning team and the bar will be open, plus snacks and a raffle.

Campaigners are fighting to save green belt land at Whyburn Farm in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Tickets are limited and can be ordered online here.

The quiz will continue to help raise funds for the group which is campaigning to prevent 3,000 new homes being built on green belt land at Whyburn Farm as part of Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan – which is currently paused while the council awaits clarification from the Government as to whether green belt land is exempt from being included in any local plans.

The group has received support from Torkard Cider which will be donating a percentage of its sales to HAWFD funds this year.

The group has also confirmed it will be extending its campaign to fight controversial proposals for 130 new homes on Misk Hills, as reported in the Dispatch last week.