And a number of local charities and community groups are supporting the project, at Keycraft and helping the the local area as a result.

Supporting the grotto are Feel Good Families, OT Fundraising, Keycraft and Reach Out Residents of Hucknall.

And so far, this year’s grotto, even with Covid restrictions, has seen hundreds of children visiting and raised more than £2,500, all of which will be given to local groups around Hucknall.

Hundreds of children have been to see Santa in his grotto

Lynne Ryland, one of the organisers, said: “Keycraft have got a fantastic grotto and everything we’ve raised has gone back into the community to any group that needs support.

One of the groups helping support the grotto is the OT Foundation.

OT is Owen Towle – Lynne’s son – who suffers from Prader Willi Syndrome.

But that hasn’t stopped him being thoroughly involved in this year’s grotto again.

Lynne said: “This gives him a purpose and he loves helping people.

"He’s been out delivering prescriptions, he’s been helping at the grotto, he’s be a reindeer and a snowman, he just loves being involved and being in the social scene.

"This year has seen the amount we’ve raised hit by Covid but we we’re still looking at around £2,500.

"After Christmas, we’re going to be looking at families in poverty and working with Tracy Bird (health and wellbeing officer at Ashfield District Council) in Kirkby’s new indoor market.

"It’ll be more of the same thing, just raising morale and getting families out, getting them talking and just being involved in something.

"The children too, it really helps that the grotto’s outside and just seeing some of their faces, it’s been emotional at times.

"And after 4pm on days, we’ve been able to keep back some time for special needs and disabled people so they have the time to enjoy themselves as well.”

The grotto is at Keycraft on the Aerodrome on Watnall Road and is open on Wednesday, December 15 and Thursday, December 16 from 3.30pm to 7pm and on Sunday, December 19, from 10am to 4pm.