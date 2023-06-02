News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall groups urged not to miss out on £750,000 worth of community-boosting grants

Voluntary organisations and community groups in and around Hucknall helping improve the health and well-being of local residents still have time to apply for range of financial support thanks to Nottinghamshire Council’s Local Communities Fund (LCF).
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read

Various grants remain open until midnight on Sunday, June 4.

These include two types of cost-of-living grants, both of up to £5,000 aimed at groups who are helping those who are struggling to buy nutritious food to help improve health and well-being and build resilience – this may include projects such as ‘cook and eat’ sessions where residents can better plan, cook and share nutritious, affordable meals.

Alternatively, they are for groups in need of a contribution towards their own rising energy bills to help keep their welcoming and warm centres and halls open across the county.

Nottinghamshire Council is urging community groups to apply now before this weekend's deadlineNottinghamshire Council is urging community groups to apply now before this weekend's deadline
Nottinghamshire Council is urging community groups to apply now before this weekend's deadline
Eligible groups who applied for the first round of these grants are able to apply for both sets of grants again, including those who received funds last time.

As part of the wider LCF, groups can also apply for up to £20,000 in capital grants to help towards improvements to facilities that help improve health, wellbeing and the environment such as improvements to sports facilities, play areas or green spaces.

Revenue grants of up to £5,000 are also available to help projects with their day-to-day running costs such as paying wages and bills.

These include summer play schemes, projects which improve access to community-based services for those most in need or schemes which benefit the environment.

Coun John Cottee (Con), the cabinet member for communities, said: “We are proud to offer this range of grants worth a total of £750,000 to suit the different needs of local groups.

"The work of community groups, voluntary organisations and parish councils help to make our communities an even better place to live, so it’s vital we support them as much as we can.“And to help simplify the application process, groups now have two opportunities a year to apply for capital and revenue grants.

"After the current round closes, the next chance to apply will be in early October.”

More than 80 groups received cost-of-living grants worth a total of £150,000 from the first round of these grants earlier this year.

For further details of eligibility criteria, as well as how to apply, click here.

