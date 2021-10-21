Hucknall is recruiting now for on-call firefighters
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has launched a drive to recruit new firefighters at its 16 on-call stations – one of which is Hucknall.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:10 am
The only requirements to become an on-call firefighter is for the applicant to be the age of 18 by the time the training course starts, and for the applicant to live and/or work five minutes from their local fire station.
The recruitment drive is open now and ends on November 8.