Hucknall is recruiting now for on-call firefighters

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has launched a drive to recruit new firefighters at its 16 on-call stations – one of which is Hucknall.

By John Smith
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:10 am

The only requirements to become an on-call firefighter is for the applicant to be the age of 18 by the time the training course starts, and for the applicant to live and/or work five minutes from their local fire station.

The recruitment drive is open now and ends on November 8.

Read More

Read More
Two arrests over ‘concocted’ car theft in Bestwood Village
Nottinghamshire Fire Service is recruiting now for on-call firefighters in Hucknall
Hucknall