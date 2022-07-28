Hucknall junior football team secures big screen sponsorship from town cinema

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has announced it will be sponsoring another junior football team in the area this season.

By John Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:45 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:45 am

The Arc already sponsors Hucknall Town Under-15s and Linby Harriers Under-15s.

And now, it will also be sponsoring Hucknall Sports Under-8s this season and the team’s young players enjoyed showing off their brand new kit.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “It is an honour to sponsor these youth football teams.

Hucknall Sports Under-8s are being sponsored by the Arc Cinema in the town this year

"Not only should we be giving back to the community that has supported us so well since we opened, but these kids are the future of cinema-goers and so we must show them how exciting the big screen experience can be and that watching Netflix on their tablet isn’t as good as it gets.

"We feel so welcome in Hucknall and the love and support we get from our customers we just try to give back as best we can.”

