The Arc already sponsors Hucknall Town Under-15s and Linby Harriers Under-15s.

And now, it will also be sponsoring Hucknall Sports Under-8s this season and the team’s young players enjoyed showing off their brand new kit.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “It is an honour to sponsor these youth football teams.

"Not only should we be giving back to the community that has supported us so well since we opened, but these kids are the future of cinema-goers and so we must show them how exciting the big screen experience can be and that watching Netflix on their tablet isn’t as good as it gets.