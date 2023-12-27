Hucknall Labour members donate slow cookers to help food bank and flooding victims
Labour members, in addition to Hucknall WI, put together some money to purchase slow cookers 15 slow cookers, which were dropped off at the food bank by Hucknall Labour group chair Pat Ayres and party member, and former councillor, John Wilkinson to help those in need.
In total, eight slow cookers went to Hucknall food bank and seven to the families hit hardest by the floods.
John said: “Over the past year, we’ve been raising funds with the idea of giving food banks slow cookers so they can distribute them to those who need them.
"We’ve had donations from everybody, not just the Labour party, although we organised it.
"The WI were incredibly helpful in donating funds and the idea was to go along to the food bank and present them with lots of slow cookers.
"Unfortunately, time and events overtook us slightly with the flash flooding that hit the area around Washdyke Lane when Storm Babet hit the area.
"As a result of that, quite a lot of people had to move out of their houses, so we went along to Simon Robinson at the Baptist Church who was running a support session and asked him if any of these slow cookers would be of any use to him and he said ‘of course’.
"So we gave seven to them and the rest we gave to the food bank.”