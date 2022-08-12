Hucknall lady Mavis enjoys fizz and style as she turns 100

Mavis Morecroft marked the occasion with a special party at her favourite hair salon, New Dimensions on Watnall Road.
Donna-Marie Chandley, who runs the salon, said: “It was a lovely event for everyone.
"Mavis has been having her hair done with us for more than 30 years and she’s also always done so much for the community and we wanted to treat her for her big day.
"She absolutely loved it, all her friends and regulars who know her came along and we had presents and balloons and some champagne, food and birthday cake.
"It was just a really nice celebration for someone who is a real stalwart of the community.