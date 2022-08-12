Hucknall lady Mavis enjoys fizz and style as she turns 100

A former head teacher at National School in Hucknall has celebrated her 100th birthday.

By John Smith
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:13 pm

Mavis Morecroft marked the occasion with a special party at her favourite hair salon, New Dimensions on Watnall Road.

Donna-Marie Chandley, who runs the salon, said: “It was a lovely event for everyone.

Mavis Morecroft celebrated turning 100 with a party at New Dimensions hair salon in Hucknall

"Mavis has been having her hair done with us for more than 30 years and she’s also always done so much for the community and we wanted to treat her for her big day.

"She absolutely loved it, all her friends and regulars who know her came along and we had presents and balloons and some champagne, food and birthday cake.

"It was just a really nice celebration for someone who is a real stalwart of the community.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Mavis Morecroft's 100th birthday
