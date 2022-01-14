The venue, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council, is holding the event on Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 2 3.

The weekend will allow people to see and experience the state-of-the-art facilities on their doorstep that are now in place as part of a £22.5 million investment in leisure across the district.

A range of free and paid-for activities will take place, split into timed sessions which can be booked via the Everyone Active app or through reception.

A number of activities will be on offer at Hucknall Leisure Centre's open weekend this month

Virtual fitness classes, rig classes and a free squash tournament are all due to take place.

Taster swim lessons and sessions with the new pool inflatable are also on offer, as are badminton, table tennis and Active Antz.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to see the huge range of upgrades at Hucknall over the past year.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the public and showing there is something for everyone at the centre, no matter what your age, interests or ability.”

Hucknall Leisure Centre has un dergone a raft of impressiv e upgrades, including a new 120-station gym filled with state-of-the-art equipment.

A new earth studio focusing on holistic activities such as Pilates, yoga and barre has also been introduced, as have an indoor cycling studio and main studio.

Front of house has been refurbished and a new wellbeing hub has been added for community groups.

Work on the new wetside changing village is due to be completed soon, while planning permission for the new £2.7 million teaching pool was granted by the council in December.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind) c abinet member for h ealth and w ellbeing, added : “Our leisure centres are some of the best in the area with state-of-the-art facilities to suit all interests and fitness levels.

“I’d encourage all residents to come down and check out the fantastic range of activities available.