Hucknall Leisure Centre installs solar panels to reduce carbon footprint

The installation is the latest part of the refurbishment of the leisure centre, the centrepiece of which is the new £2.7 million extra training pool.

The solar panels project is part of Ashfield Council’s wider aim to reduce the carbon output across the district, with its services and with its working partners.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, visited the leisure centre to see the solar panels being installed.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland overseeing the installation of the solar panels at Hucknall Leisure Centre

He said: “As the new pool nears completion, we can now see the new energy saving and carbon neutral technologies we have implemented.

"We will continue to strive for innovation, regeneration and transformation for Hucknall.”