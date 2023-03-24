News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall Leisure Centre installs solar panels to reduce carbon footprint

State-of-the-art photovoltaic solar panels have been installed at Hucknall Leisure Centre which will help create a free sustainable source of energy to heat the new swimming pool.

By John Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT

The installation is the latest part of the refurbishment of the leisure centre, the centrepiece of which is the new £2.7 million extra training pool.

The solar panels project is part of Ashfield Council’s wider aim to reduce the carbon output across the district, with its services and with its working partners.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, visited the leisure centre to see the solar panels being installed.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland overseeing the installation of the solar panels at Hucknall Leisure Centre
He said: “As the new pool nears completion, we can now see the new energy saving and carbon neutral technologies we have implemented.

"We will continue to strive for innovation, regeneration and transformation for Hucknall.”

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, said: “The new solar panels will ensure residents are doing themselves good whilst causing no harm to our environment.”

