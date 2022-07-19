Hucknall councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) provided an update on progress on the new pool and other improvements at the leisure centre at a meeting of Ashfield District Council’s cabinet.

Coun Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, confirmed the pool was ‘on track’ to open in the spring

He said the new pool was part of a improvement package worth more than £5.5 million that ‘would make it even better than the 1980s’ when Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew opened the leisure centre.

Giving the new pool the thumbs-up are Coun John Wilmott with Hucknall residents Kain Thomson and Gordon Mann

The new pool will predominantly offer swimming lessons, family sessions and aqua-based activities to support people to age well, and for people living with long-term health conditions.

Coun Wilmott, himself a centre user for more than 40 years, said: “It’s amazing to see work progress as our promise comes to fruition.

“When the Ashfield Independents took over the council, the Hucknall councillors presented a shopping list of improvements we wanted.

The diggers in action building the new second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre

"An extra swimming pool and massive improvements was top of the list..

"This is a victory for Hucknall.”

The new pool is the last of a raft of improvements that have been made at the leisure centre as part of a £22 million leisure transformation across Ashfield.

Hucknall improvements include:

• A new health and fitness gym located on the ground floor.

• Refurbishment of the main entrance area to now include a seating area.

• Three new group exercise studios – a multipurpose exercise studio, indoor cycling studio and Earth studio.

• Refurbished wet side changing rooms to a changing village.

• Redecoration and refurbishment of the squash courts and sports hall floor.

• A new health hub facility, offering free use to community groups supporting the health and wellbeing of local residents.

• A new Atlantis pool inflatable.

• New air handling units and LED lighting in the sports hall.

Coun Wilmott added, “By the time we are finished, the council will have invested £5.5 million in Hucknall Leisure Centre.

“It will be bigger and have more state of the art facilities than when we built it.