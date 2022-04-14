Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader, joined Hucknall councillors John Wilmott and Jim Blagden (both Ash Ind) and Lorezno Clark, contracts manager for Everyone Active, who run leisure facilities across the district for the council, in a ground-breaking ceremony for the project.

Coun Zadrozny said: “We’re hoping this exciting new development helps free up loads more capacity at the main pool, so people can get in.”

The pool is the final piece and jewel in the crown for an investment programme of around £4 million at the leisure centre which has also included a new changing village, a new gym, new reception area and new fitness studios.

The Hucknall project is part of a £22.5 million investment programme in leisure facilities across the district at Hucknall, Kirkby and Sutton.

The new Kirkby Leisure Centre, due to open in the summer, will bring an additional swimming pool and splash pad to the district.

This is on top of Lammas Leisure Centre which houses two modern swimming pools.

And now Hucknall will boast two pools as well when the new one opens in January next year.

Coun John Wilmott breaks the ground to get work on building Hucknall's new £2.7 million swimming pool underway

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “It is a real shame to see public leisure facilities disappear, which is why Ashfield is committed to investing in its eisure facilities.

"At a time when it is being reported that many swimming pools are under threat of closing, we are bucking the trend and bringing two new swimming pools and the biggest ever investment to our leisure centres in the district.”