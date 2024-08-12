Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Leisure Centre is in the running for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield Council, has been shortlisted in the Regional Club/Centre of the Year – Midlands category and will also be considered for the National Club/Centre of the Year award.

The venue has seen a major upgrade in facilities in the last few years, including a new second pool, a new gym, a refurbished reception and main entrance area, three new group exercise studios and a new health hub facility.

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness.

Hucknall Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for a ukactive Award. Photo: Submitted

Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will undergo further assessments including a mystery shop and digital review.

The regional winners and national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 3.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year – they have done a fantastic job.

“To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank all of our members for their ongoing support.

"We look forward to October’s ceremony and in the meantime will continue to focus on getting the local community active.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), district and county councillor for Hucknall, said: “It is fantastic that Hucknall Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for this award.

"This nomination highlights the hard work from Everyone Active that goes into running such a brilliant facility.”

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall on both the district and county councils, added: “We work incredibly hard to ensure facilities are available in our communities to keep residents and visitors healthy and active and we are proud to have such a fantastic leisure centre in the area that is regularly used by the community.

"I look forward to finding out the result in October and wish all those shortlisted the best of luck.”