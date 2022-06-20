The cinema has been holding various fund-raising initiatives to raise the £1,500 needed for the defibrillator and now the machine has been bought and is ready to be installed

Kelly Golding, the staff member who led the appeal said: "We have been waiting five months for this as there was a backlog.

"Trevor Middleton (town centres and markets manager at Ashfield District Council) has been helping us out to source a decent one because I didn’t know which one to get or which one was any good, so he brought it round for us.”

Kelly Golding receives the defibrillator for the Arc Cinema from Trevor Middleton, town centre and markets manager at Ashfield District Council

The money has been raised through raffles and selling posters at the cinema as well as through fan event such as the Ghostbusters premiere last year.

The appeal has also had great support from the community and local businesses, including the Cowshed, which helped out with a donation following its own successful defibrillator appeal, and Specsavers amongst others.

Kelly continued: "We now just the electrician to come in and tell us the best place to put the defibrillator and then we can get up on the wall and up and running."

The success of the appeal is especially poignant for Kelly after she saw a paramedic use a defibrillator to save her dad’s life when he suffered a heart attack in the street.

From that moment on, Kelly has been striving to get a defibrillator installed at the cinema.

And although her dad is no longer with us, Kelly has been relentless in her bid to get a defibrillator installed in the area of town where the cinema is.

She said: “I just think that everywhere should have them, in fact, I went on holiday to Skegness and I only saw one defibrillator and I was moaning the whole time about it.

"They should be everywhere, they’re life-saving and everywhere needs one.