Hucknall & Linby brass band honoured to play at remembrance event for the Queen

The event, in Old Market Square, allowed people to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event, which incorporated the national Moment of Reflection, was attended by around 1,000 people and was an opportunity to look back over the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band played at the Remembering Her Majesty event in Nottingham

Organised by Nottingham City Council, the multi-faith event included contributions from the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams; local Muslim leader Dr Musharraf Hussain, the Catholic Bishop of Nottingham, the Rt Rev Patrick McKinney; and Senior Pastor at God’s Vineyard, Dr Ezekiel Alawale.