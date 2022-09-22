Hucknall & Linby brass band honoured to play at remembrance event for the Queen
Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band was honoured to open the Remembering Her Majesty reflection event held in Nottingham city centre on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.
The event, in Old Market Square, allowed people to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The event, which incorporated the national Moment of Reflection, was attended by around 1,000 people and was an opportunity to look back over the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Organised by Nottingham City Council, the multi-faith event included contributions from the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams; local Muslim leader Dr Musharraf Hussain, the Catholic Bishop of Nottingham, the Rt Rev Patrick McKinney; and Senior Pastor at God’s Vineyard, Dr Ezekiel Alawale.
Ernest Whyley, from the band, posting on Facebook, said: “It was a privilege for the Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass band to play at Nottingham Old Market square for the remembrance service for our beloved Queen Elizabeth the evening before the state funeral.”