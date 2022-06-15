Hucknall-linked police officers represent the force at Falklands War ceremony

Veterans, dignitaries and other invited guests gathered at County Hall in West Bridgford on June 14 to take part in a flag-raising ceremony to mark 40 years since the surrender of the occupying Argentine forces.

Ashfield team member PC Luke Bettridge, who served in the British Army before joining the police, had the honour of holding the force standard during the ceremony.

And PCSO Steve Timperley, also a former veteran of the British Army, who regularly patrols in Hucknall, led the colour party through their formal drill and presentations in front of the Coun Roger Jackson (Con), chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, and Coun Wendy Smith (Lab), the Lord Mayor of Nottingham.

PCSO Timperley, who is also chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Armed Forces Network, said: “It was important for us to take part in this event today not only as former members of the armed forces, but also as serving police officers.

“The police and the armed forces are very closely aligned in terms of values and shared skillsets, and we are very lucky here in Nottinghamshire to have more than 100 veterans serving in and out of uniform.

“As a force we are also engaged in efforts to reach out to veterans who have faced more of a struggle after leaving the forces, up to and including getting into trouble with the police.”

Ashfield officer Luke Bettridge holding the Nottinghamshire Police standard at the ceremony

Earlier this year Nottinghamshire Police launched a new recruitment scheme to provide a direct pathway for military personnel to join the police service.

The new Military Widening Access Course, supported by the College of Policing, means serving military personnel will now be supported to transition into an exciting new career in policing.

The course is among a number of entry routes for those wanting to become a police constable in Nottinghamshire.

The ongoing success of these entry routes has seen Nottinghamshire Police achieve its national Uplift recruitment target a year ahead of schedule.