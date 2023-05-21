News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Hucknall man Joe Worrall so proud as Nottingham Forest secure Premier League survival

Hucknall hero Joe Worrall has spoken of his pride after Nottingham Forest secured their Premier League status for next season.

By John Smith
Published 21st May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 16:45 BST

On a dramatic evening at the City Ground on Saturday, Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal was enough to give Forest a 1-0 over high-flying Arsenal – a result that not only secured the Reds’ Premier League place but also confirmed Manchester City as champions for the third year in a row.

But Worrall and the rest of the Forest players, management and fans couldn’t have cared less about City when the full-time whistle went.

Instead, they celebrated their own huge achievement of mission accomplished as far as their first Premier League campaign in 23 seasons was concerned – making sure they would be playing top-flight football again next season.

Joe Worrall (right) and team-mate Serge Aurier celebrate Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Arsenal which secured the Reds' Premier League survival. Photo: Getty ImagesJoe Worrall (right) and team-mate Serge Aurier celebrate Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Arsenal which secured the Reds' Premier League survival. Photo: Getty Images
Joe Worrall (right) and team-mate Serge Aurier celebrate Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Arsenal which secured the Reds' Premier League survival. Photo: Getty Images
Most Popular

And as the fans roared their delight at the final whistle, Hucknall man and Reds skipper Worrall, who started his footballing journey as a junior with Hucknall Sports, reflected on a job well done.

Read More
Hucknall man taking his business to the next level as he moves to brand new base...

Speaking the BBC, Worrall said: "I am so proud, it's been so difficult on and off the pitch.

"Lots of people had us written off but hard work, dedication and keeping the group really tight has done it.

"The togetherness from staff, analysis blokes, kitchen people – everybody.

"We all get on like a house on fire.

"Lots of people have come and gone, good people.

"We've had dark days at this club and now look at us.

"It is an honour to play for the club, every day is a pleasure."

Related topics:Joe WorrallNottingham ForestPremier LeagueHucknallManchester CityArsenal