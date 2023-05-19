Hucknall man taking his business to the next level as he moves to brand new base in town

Hallam Interiors has recently opened a brand new showroom and offices on Whyburn Business Park off Wigwam Lane.

And owner Shay Hallam, 32, says this is just the start of the company expanding and growing over the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I’m from Hucknall, I’ve always lived in Hucknall and when these brand new units became available in a great location, I decided we should move into one.”

Hallam Interiors owner Shay Hallam outside the new showroom the company has moved to

The company does bespoke fitted bathrooms and kitchens that aims to bring luxury to everyone as they also fit saunas and stream rooms too.

And what Shay particularly liked about the new unit was it allowed him to ensure everything, from staff to materials, was all on one site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “This new unit can hold six teams and we like to use local engineers whenever possible.

"We specialise kitchens and bathrooms and we do everything from design to supply and install and everything that goes with that, the whole job lot.”

Shay Hallam says the company's new base will enable them to grow the business over the coming years

Advertisement

Advertisement

The business started six years ago after Shay – a plumber by trade – was made redundant by his previous employer and decided to start up on his own.

The business was initially based in Langley Mill but has since grown to an extent that expanding to these new premises was the logical next step forward and Shay wants to continue the upward curve.

He said: “Our plan is now to grow the business, we currently have two teams and I want to increase that to six in time.

"The downstairs showroom is now open, the upstairs showroom will soon be finished and it’s an endorsement for us a business that we’ve been able to move into a unit like this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s nice for customers to be able to pull up to something like this, walk in and see what’s on offer, especially in a place like this in a nice area.