Russell Davies, 40, who lives at The Bowman, where he is the night receptionist, covered 160-miles in three days, going from Hucknall to Stoke and then on to Chester and finally to Llandudno.

However, he decided against also making the return journey on two wheels and instead opted for the comfort of the train.

To make Russell’s achievement even more remarkable, he himself suffers with fibromyalgia, which affects his joints and a lot of his daily life.

Russell Davies has raised more than £160 for Macmillan from his cycle ride to Wales

He said: "It was really good, the second day in particular was amazing, seeing lots of Stoke’s heritage and history as I travelled along.

"I was lucky with the weather too, we managed to miss all the rain.

“The Whitegate Station Cafe in Cheshire also properly looked after me with cake and tea, they deserve special thanks.

The Thursday was already memorable for Russell as the finish of the challenge before the news broke that evening of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “That was one of the reasons I haven’t been posting about the ride until now as only about two hours after I got to Llandudno, Her Majesty passed away, so I felt it was right not post anything straight away.”

So far, he has raised £167 for Macmillan and hopes for more to come in the next week.

He continued: “The Justgiving page will stay open for another week for anyone else who wants to donate to us and then we’ll close it down.

"I’m delighted with the total, it’s a lot more than I was expecting to get.

"I would have been happy with £100 but we’ve gone past that target quite nicely and I really want to thank everyone for their support, especially the people all around Hucknall who have been tremendously supportive and the Your Health Your Way guys have helped me a lot too.”

Russell is now thinking about what to take on for his next challenge next year.

He said: “My dad suggested the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which is a 12-hour walk over 25 miles, so that might be next year I think.”