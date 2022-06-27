Hucknall man ready to embark on epic month-long charity bike ride challenge

Darryl Claypole, 70, is riding from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise money for the Brain Tumour Research cancer charity, after his son Tom, 40, was diagnosed with a serious brain tumour last year.

The challenge will be a static bike ride and will take place throughout July at the Nuffield Health Club in Chesterfield, with the first leg taking place on Friday, July 1.

Darryl and his team will then complete a further 28 legs over the next 30 days, including one on July 17 before heading off to the second major event of the month for the family – Tom’s wedding.

Darryl Claypole and his son Tom, pictured with coach George Healey, begin their epic cycle challenge this week

Tom was operated on a few months ago and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Darryl said: “The chances of survival are very slim but we’re remaining very positive.

"We spoken with the Brain Tumour Research and we were shocked to find out only one per cent of cancer funding goes towards brain cancer and this is a wonderful charity that does so much and so we’re helping them.”

Darryl is well-known in Hucknall, particularly through local football with teams like Hucknall Town and starting a soccer school with Linby Magpies before taking it on to Rolls-Royce.

He has also been involved with Carlton Town for many years and many old players and managers he has met down the years are supporting him with the bike challenge.

He also started his own successful courier business in the town and was honoured by the industry earlier this year.

He continued: “We’re doing at the Nuffield Club as that’s where my office is based and they have given us so much help and support, they’re doing all the heart monitoring and monitoring the miles and helping with the training, while my work colleagues are helping me with all the promotion and social media.

We have set a target of raising £100,000 over the next three years and we are aiming for £5,000 from the bike ride.