Hucknall man ready to go international again with new movie

A Hucknall man is hoping his new movie will bring him the same sort of international recognition his previous release did.

Haresh Sood, aged 47, is a lawyer by trade but also a film maker and his previous project, My Niece’s Big Fat Dehli Wedding attracted major international attention and interest and was shown at 50 festivals around the world and nominated for some 30 awards.

Now Haresh is back with his new film Cama Sood Hara which is a much more personal and introspective piece that focus on love, life and loss and is a tribute to his late mother and is about rediscovering life after loss.

The film had its premiere in Beeston last month and is now coming the Arc Cinema in Hucknall for four nights from January 23 to 26 with Q&A sessions with the director on the Thursday and Sunday.

Haresh Sood, with his dog Pancho, will be showing his new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this month. Photo: Submitted

Tickets for the film showings are available now at camasoodhara.com/registration.

The film was shot in the UK, India, Kuwait, Spain, and Norway and features a cast a crew of more than 250 family and friends, including a starring appearance from Haresh’s dog Pancho, and music from several bands, including Hucknall act The Days of Tomorrow.

Haresh said: “If you say the title of this film quickly, it sounds like a famous old Indian text, the Kama Sutra and this film is about a reinterpretation about the Kama Sutra from my perspective, which is not just about sex, but life, relationships and more.

"This film is about me but also about everyone else as well in the end and a lot of people say they have been able to relate to many aspects of the story.

"I wanted this story to be about relationships and in the middle of it all, I lost my mum, so I ended up going on a journey I never expected to and what it shows you is that you can go through deep sadness in life and how you come through that, so it’s about overcoming and facing those challenges.

"So there’s two key themes in this film, there’s the ‘I’ theory and my theory about why relationships work and fail and the L-words that have helped me through these times, my legs through my running, my labrador, my larynx and singing and loving in a different way."

From Hucknall, the film is going on tour to Arc cinemas around the UK and then to Cork in Ireland and then being submitted to international festivals from there.

The film is also linked to Sheffield Hallam University, where Haresh trained, and there will be a showing The Void Cinema in Sheffield too at rhe end of the tour.

Haresh continued: “The reaction to this film has been even more postive that Dehli wedding because it’s a much more deep and meaningful film.

"Audiences thought they thought they knew what it would be about and then it was different and it made them both laugh and cry.”

Mark Gallagher, marketing manager at Arc Cinemas, said: “The production on this film is superb andnwhen I watched it, I learnt a lot, I laughed a lot and I learned a lot about Haresh and Indian culture in general and it really opens you eyes and your heart.”