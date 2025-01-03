Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead to launch new youth initiative inspired by Bulwell scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runspire Nottingham is launching its new youth-focused event, Run to the Beat this month.

And to give the scheme a gold-standard start, it will be started off by Nottingham Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead.

Run to the Beat blends the power of running with high-energy music and vibrant teams, creating a dynamic environment for young people to engage in physical activity while building connections.

The event will help foster both mental and physical wellbeing, showing that fitness can be enjoyable, impactful, and empowering.

Paralympic star Richard Whitehead will launch Runspire's youth initiative Run To The Beat this month. Photo: Getty Images

It will be launched by Richard and the Runspire team at Jubilee Park in Netherfield on January 18.

But although the launch event is in Netherfield, Runspire’s roots and origins are very much in Bulwell.

It was started by Bulwell man Paul Hopkins, who saw the idea grow from the success of his initial project that led to the founding of Bulwell Runners, with great success, back in 2022.

Inspired by this, last year, Paul decided to start spreading the positive message of the Bulwell Runners ethos across the county by starting the Runspire charity.

In just six months, and with the support of the Travel Well Project and funding from the National Lottery Community Awards, Runspire has welcomed 1,359 participants across its sessions, spanning multiple Nottingham communities, including Bulwell, St. Ann's, Hyson Green, Sherwood, and Bilborough.

Now, they are reaching out to new areas, including Hucknall and aiming to new young people through Run To The Beat.

Paul said: “We believe in the power of community and are thrilled to have Richard Whitehead a true inspiration, to launch this exciting new series.

"With one in four young people requiring mental health services but facing barriers to access, Run to the Beat arrives at a crucial time.

"Exercise is proven to boost mood, reduce stress, and improve focus, making it an excellent tool for enhancing mental health.

"This event offers a fun and inclusive space for young people to build resilience and form lasting healthy habits.

“By combining running, music, and creative themes, Run to the Beat encourages self-expression and confidence, demonstrating that fitness can be both enjoyable and transformative.

“Join us and Richard Whitehead for this inspiring event on January 18.”

The launch event starts at 1pm, for more details about Runspire, visit runspire-notts.com