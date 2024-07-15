Bulwell man wants to inspire people to health and wellbing through running together
Paul Hopkins has seen Bulwell Runners go from six initial members to now more than 30 and says the positive experience it has been for many prompted him to now create the scheme Runspire.
He said: “Runspire Nottingham, since its inception, has been dedicated to getting people outdoors, socialising, making friends, and building supportive communities.
"Our sessions are designed to be inclusive, encouraging people of all fitness levels to participate and experience the benefits of physical activity in a friendly, welcoming environment.
"Bulwell has been going really well, we’ve been getting a least 30 people a session, and I’ve been interested in expanding.
"So we met someone from the This Girl Can campaign from Sport England, who helped us with the business side of things and we’re now looking at setting up clubs in four new areas in the next year."
The four areas in question are Strelley, Bilborough, St Ann's and Hyson Green – four of the more deprived areas of the citty – and each will offer people the chance to take part in running, walking or Nordic walking.
Paul continued: “It’s not just about getting people out running or exercising, Runspire is more than that.
"At Bulwell, we’ve made such a big difference to people who come to the group, several of whom have social anxieties or mental healh problems, and being part of this has totally changed their lives for the better.”
The group has had funding from the National Lottery and Sport England and also Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well Scheme that helps get people out and about and improves their mental health.
Paul continued: "Participants have reported transformative changes in their physical and mental health, with many forming lasting friendships and support networks through our sessions.
"We believe that by expanding our reach, we can help even more individuals experience these positive outcomes.
To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder participation, the group is also offering funded places for those who cannot afford to join.
For more details visit runspire-notts.com or email [email protected]
