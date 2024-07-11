Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of a long-standing Hucknall gym and fitness centre have been left shocked by the news of its impending closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Engine Rooms Fitness Centre, the former Rolls-Royce gym, has been a regular exercise haunt for town residents for many years.

But in a shock announcement on the Engine Rooms’ Facebook page, it has been announced that the centre will be permanently closed from Monday, July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the post, Chris Mellard-Sibley, general manager at the venue, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of The Engine Rooms Fitness Centre effective July 22, 2024.

The Engine Rooms fitness centre is to close permanently this month. Photo: Google

"This decision was not made lightly and, after careful consideration, we determined it to be the best course of action due to significant financial and operational challenges.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty over the years.

"Your dedication to your fitness journey and commitment to our community have been truly inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been our honour to provide a space for you to pursue your health and wellness goals.

“To ensure a smooth transition, we will be taking the following steps:

“All memberships will be cancelled with immediate effect although you can continue to train until July 22.

"Pro-rated refunds for any unused portion of your membership will be processed by August 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For those on monthly billing cycles, no further charges will be applied.

“We have partnered with Kirsty Evans at JR’s Gym to offer you a special discounted rate.

"More details on these arrangements will be shared soon.

“Please ensure that you collect any personal belongings from site by Sunday, July 21.

“I would like to thank the fitness team members past and present for their efforts over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This closure is no reflection on their work ethic or commitment to the business which has been unwavering.

We understand the impact this closure may have on your fitness routine and we are committed to supporting you through this transition.

"Should you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our customer service team at [email protected].

“Thank you once again for being a part of The Engine Rooms Fitness Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish you all the best in your future fitness endeavours.

Rumours of the closure had been in the air around the town but the sudden announcement that the gym is going has still surprised many – and angered as much as saddened several members.

One member, who asked not to be named, said: "This is very frustrating.

"The Engine Rooms, which everyone knows as Rolls, has been around for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been part of people's fitness journey for a long time and this is truly the end of an era.

"It leaves many members in limbo."There has been rumours flying around.

"But there has been little communication to loyal members and this has still come out of the blue.

"It gives people just a few days to make alternative arrangements, which is pretty poor to be honest."

Your Dispatch has contacted the gym for further comment.