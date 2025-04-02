Hucknall man ready to inspire others weight loss success with new Linby slimming group
Graham Murphy-Clarke is starting up a new Slimming World group in Linby – and wants to inspire others to succeed as he did.
Graham has transformed his life by losing more than six stone since he joined a Slimming World group back in 2022 when he weighed more than 17 stone.
Inspired by the consultant at his group, Graham subsequently trained as to become a Slimming World consultant himself.
This led to him initially starting his own group in Ravenshead last year and now he is starting up another new group in Linby.
He said: I often get asked why I became a Slimming World consultant.
"The answer is my own weight loss journey was a long and winding road, filled with ups and downs.
"But when I found Slimming World, everything changed.
"The support, the guidance, and the community completely transformed my approach to healthy living.
"I finally found a way to make sustainable lifestyle changes that worked for me, with my own total weight loss now at 6st 7.5lbs
"As I progressed on my own journey, I realised that I wanted to help others achieve the same success.
"I wanted to be a part of their journey, to support and guide them, and to celebrate their triumphs.
"Becoming a Slimming World consultant has been an absolute dream come true.
"It's an honor to be able to help people achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health and wellbeing.
There's nothing quite like seeing the look of pride and accomplishment on someone's face when they reach their target weight or achieve a non-scale victory.
“As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight."
The new Linby group will be based at Hanson House on Quarry Lane in the village with sessions on Tuesdays at 5pm and 7pm
For more details, contact Graham on 07400 177963.
