Darryl Claypole, 70, set out to take on the challenge after his son Tom, 40, was diagnosed with a serious brain tumour last year.

The challenge will be a static bike ride and will take place throughout July at the Nuffield Health Club in Chesterfield.

Tom was operated on a few months ago and is now undergoing chemotherapy and upcoming scans in June and September will give a clear indication as to how he’s responded to the treatment.

Darryl Claypole and his son Tom with coach George Healey in training for their epic cycle challenge

Darryl said: “The chances of survival are very slim but we’re remaining very positive.

"We spoken with the Brain Tumour Research and we were shocked to find out only one per cent of cancer funding goes towards brain cancer and this is a wonderful charity that does so much and so we’re helping them.”

Darryl is well-known in Hucknall, particularly through local football with teams like Hucknall Town and starting a soccer school with Linby Magpies before taking it on to Rolls-Royce.

He has also been involved with Carlton Town for many years and many old players and managers he has met down the years, such as Tommy Brookbanks and Martin Ball, are supporting him with the bike challenge.

He also started his own successful courier business in the town and was recently made a fellow of the Institute of Couriers at ceremony at the House of Lords.

He continued: “We’re doing at the Nuffield Club as that’s where my office is based and they have given us so much help and support, they’re doing all the heart monitoring and monitoring the miles and helping with the training, while my work colleagues are helping me with all the promotion and social media.

"The courier industry has been very supportive too.

Darryl will be riding each day of the challenge, which is every day throughout July and he will be joined by a large support team of riders, including Tom’s friends, his auntie and his children.

The ride is one of a number of challenges Darryl and his family are undertaking in the coming months with his wife Sylvia doing a wingwalk in Lincolnshire in August and then they are both doing the Ben Nevis challenge in September.

Through his association with football, Darryl is also planning on visiting all the Northern and Southern Premier League grounds in a fundraising tour.

He said: “We have set a target of raising £100,000 over the next three years and we are aiming for £5,000 from the bike ride.

"This whole venture has been a wonderful coming together of people, it’s just a shame about the circumstances in which it has happened

"But the charity’s fantastic and we’re determined to help and support them.”

The ride starts at the Nuffield Health Centre on Friday, July 1 and there are 29 legs being done over 31 days.

Darryl said: “Tom is actually getting married on July 17 and we’re booked into the gym that day also for a leg as well so I think it will be a very quick leg that day!”