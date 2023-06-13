News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall MP helps Commons beat the Lords in annual Westminster tug-of-war for Macmillan

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer took a break from political battles to take part in a more light-hearted contest to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

The 35th annual Macmillan Tug of War saw MPs battle it out against peers from the House of Lords in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

The event was hosted by sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch and raised £130,000 for Macmillan.

Mr Spencer’s team, The Mighty MPs, won against the Lord’s team, The Woolsacks, in a fiercely-fought battle of brawn over brains.

Mark Spencer and members of the successful House of Commons team with Commons speaker Sir Lindsay HoyleMark Spencer and members of the successful House of Commons team with Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Mark Spencer and members of the successful House of Commons team with Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
The contest was were keenly watched by the Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, and Lord McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker.

Gemma Peters, chief executive of Macmillan, said: “The Macmillan Tug of War is a fun and unique event with a serious message.

“People living with cancer are facing among the worst cancer waiting times on record and these delays are risking lives.

“This isn’t good enough.

“We’re determined to do whatever it takes to make sure everyone gets the cancer care they need, when they need it.

“That’s why, later this month, Macmillan will be launching a campaign – What Are We Waiting For? – calling on decision-makers across the UK to take action to reduce waiting times.

“I’d like to thank all our generous Tug of War donors and sponsors.

Thanks to the incredible £130,000 raised this year, Macmillan can continue doing whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”

To take part in a Macmillan fundraising event, see macmillan.org.uk/fundraise

For cancer support and advice, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000.

