Esmai Orme, aged seven, who attends Hucknall Flying High Academy, has won an All Trust Award – which is an annual awards ceremony for all schools under the Flying High Trust umbrella.

Esmai has won her award after she was nominated by her school for raising more than £100 for her school and The Stroke Association through selling pom-pom hair accessories to fellow pupils and the public on Facebook.

Rebecca Greaves, Esmai’s mum, said: "I’m so proud of her and I don’t think she realises how well she’s done and what she’s done.

Esmai Orme, with her mum Rebecca Greaves, has been nominated for a Flying High Trust Award

“There are 31 schools in the Flying High Trust and next month, we’re all going to Nottingham Arena where she’ll collect her award.

“The school nominated her and she’s so excited.”

Rebecca and Esmai’s project started Rebecca made some pom-poms for one of Esmai’s headbands.

Rebcca said: “She then started doing them too and asked if we could sell them and asked if we could give them money to her school.

“The school had set up a school garden to grow their own vegetables and plants and so she donated the first £50 she raised to the school.

“The when the King’s Coronation came, we thought let’s make some red, white and blue ones and that really took off and we made £87.”

Esmai knew what she wanted to do with the money which was help her granddad Bill, who had suffered a stroke which left him in a wheelchair.

So she decided to give the money to The Stroke Association.

The family, who live on Edgewood Road, have now set up a Facebook page – Ezmerized by Ezzie – to sell more of Rebecca and Esmai’s creations and raise more money for charity.

Rebecca said: “It’s really taken off, we almost can’t keep up with it.

“The next charity we want to help is Crohn’s and Colitis UK because her dad suffers with that so she wants to help them.”