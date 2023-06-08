The 15-metre pool, which has a maximum depth of 0.9m and features a Poolpod lift for accessible entry, is a purpose-built space for swimming lessons for the Hucknall community, which will be provided by leisure centre operator Everyone Active.

The second pool completes the £5.5 million investment in the centre over the past couple of years, with improvement including upgrading the gym, a new café and reception area, an innovative cycling studio and a new changing village.

The completion of this project is part of the council’s £22.5m leisure investment programme for the district which has ensured each town in Ashfield has state-of-the-art facilities.

Admiring the new Hucknall pool are, from left Lorenzo Clark (Everyone Active), Coun Chris Huskinson and Mark Callaghan (Kier)

As part of the project build, Kier, the building contractors, had to include measures which aligned to the council’s Social Value Policy, which ensures all procurement has a positive impact on Ashfield’s economy, residents’ wellbeing and the environment.

On top of this, Kier will be volunteering its services to Hope Lea Project in Hucknall to improve its outdoor space, including moving and replacing fencing, paving an area to allow better wheelchair access, providing raised beds, and building a lean-to.

The council is hosting an opening pool party on July 15 with free bookable swimming sessions, free face painting and balloon modelling.

Full details will be released online and on social media in the coming weeks.

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We are so proud to have completed this second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre which will allow generations of children to learn a valuable life skill.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are incredibly excited at the prospect of opening the learner pool to the local community.

“The lessons that take place will enable children and adults to have fun and be active, while teaching a skill which will prove invaluable throughout their lives.

