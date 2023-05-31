Ashfield Council granted planning consent for the pool back in December 2021, with the upgrades costing around £5 million as part of a broader £22.5 million district-wide leisure investment.

The Hucknall investment has seen a new gym, a refurbished reception and main entrance area, three new group exercise studios – a multipurpose exercise studio, indoor cycling studio and Earth studio – a refurbished wet side changing rooms to a changing village, redecoration and refurbishment of the squash courts and sports hall floor an ad a new health hub facility.

The centrepiece of the Hucknall project, however, has been the new second pool which is a ‘training pool’ and not a full-size one.

An artist's impression of the new Hucknall Leisure Centre pool which is expected to open in June

District-wide leisure provider Everyone Active will continue to run the upgraded facility once the new pool is complete.

And the council has confirmed the pool is due to open in June.

A council spokesperson said specific details for the opening plans are not yet ‘set in stone’.

However, a celebratory opening ceremony is likely to take place around the weekend of Saturday, July 15, but the pool is expected to open earlier than that in June.

Once open, the redeveloped building will also include solar panels, providing what the authority says is an ‘opportunity to utilise renewable energy.’

This will be used to power essential building demands including lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The upgraded centre will also feature electric vehicle charging points.

The plans were given cross-party support when the authority’s planning committee approved the redevelopment nearly 18 months ago.

Speaking at the December 2021 committee meeting, Coun Phil Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West, said: “Credit where credit is due.

“Big thanks go to the administration and the authority for following through with this plan.

“Hucknall is in desperate need of the new pool and this is exactly what this will provide, so I’m in full support of this.

