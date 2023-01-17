Hucknall MP is special visitor to town primary school
Butler’s Hill Infant & Junior School in Hucknall welcomed a VIP visitor as MP Mark Spencer came to see the school’s new sensory room.
Mr Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood constituency, which includes Hucknall, also spoke with staff and pupils.
He posted on Facebook: “It was great to see how much the children enjoyed being at school, with one class having lots of fun learning about creepy crawlies in particular.
“The school has a high number of children with disabilities and learning challenges, who require a lot of staff time, and I could see how engaged the teachers and support staff were with giving them the attention they need.
“The new sensory room Nottinghamshire Council built for the children is well used and offers a lovely experience for the children.
“I will be working with the school to engage with the council on any extra support the school needs.
“I can’t praise the staff and children enough from what I saw on my visit.”