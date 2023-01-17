Mr Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood constituency, which includes Hucknall, also spoke with staff and pupils.

He posted on Facebook: “It was great to see how much the children enjoyed being at school, with one class having lots of fun learning about creepy crawlies in particular.

Hucknall MP with Butler's Hill Infant School head teacher Rachel Hallam and deputy head Vicki Siddons (left)

“The school has a high number of children with disabilities and learning challenges, who require a lot of staff time, and I could see how engaged the teachers and support staff were with giving them the attention they need.

“The new sensory room Nottinghamshire Council built for the children is well used and offers a lovely experience for the children.

“I will be working with the school to engage with the council on any extra support the school needs.