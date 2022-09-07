Hucknall MP Mark Spencer loses key government job in Liz Truss shake-up
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has lost his prestigious Cabinet role in the immediate aftermath of Liz Truss becomeing the new Conservative leader and Prime Minister.
Former Chief Whip Mr Spencer, MP for Sherwood, has held key jobs for the past three years under the Boris Johnson regime, most recently as Leader of the House of Commons.
But on Tuesday evening, Ms Truss began forming her government and there was no space at the top table for Mr Spencer.
The change had been predicted given that Mr Spencer had backed Ms Truss’ direct rival for Number 10, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, during the long process for the Tories to elect a new leader.
On Monday, Mr Spencer had called for ‘unity’ and gave his support to the new regime.
Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the recent leadership contest, will replace Mr Spencer as Leader of the House of Commons.
The Dispatch has approached Mr Spencer’s office for comment.