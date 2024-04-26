Hucknall mum's super marathon effort raises more than £2,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jemma Chambers, says doing the race was definitely a big bucket-list event ticked off but says she has no plans to return and do it again now she’s taken on the streets of the capital.

However, she says she might yet do another marathon somewhere else one day in the future.

Jemma took part in the famous even to raise money for the British Dyslexia Association.

Jemma Chambers has raised more than £2,000 for the British Dyslexia Association by running the London Marathon. Photo: Sportograf

She was hoping to raise £1,500 and is thrilled to see the actual total has now gone past £2,200.

London was a case patience being rewarded for Jemma as she had hoped to run her first marathon in Manchester back in 2020 – only for it to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

She said: “Instead, I ran my first marathon around the streets of Hucknall and London was my first proper one.

"It was chaotic, it was loud, it was a lot of fun but I don’t actually remember getting from Big Ben to the finish line, the final two miles, I don’t remember a step of it.

"But the crowd and the atmosphere does keep you going and wills you on.

"I saw a lot of people who were struggling at the side of the road and people, other runners, were all lifting them up and helping them carry on.

"I did enjoy it but I don’t want to London again now I’ve done that one.

"I’d do the distance again but somewhere else – I’ve ticked London off the list now.

"The main thing is the money raised for British Dyslexia Association which I’m really pleased about.

"A lot of people give to charities like Marie Curie and Macmillan, which are tremendous charities, but they have hundreds of runners while British Dyslexia Association only had about seven – it’s not one that comes to the forefront of people’s minds when they think about helping a charity.