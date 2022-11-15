The plans, submitted by Midpoint Developments, are for 13 dwellings on an open patch of land behind the Co-op store and close to Beardall Fields Primary School.

The dwellings would be eight one-bedroom maisonettes, a two-bedroom home, a three-bedroom home and three homes of four or more bedrooms.

An original application back in 2019 to build 14 two-storey houses on the site was rejected by Ashfield Council, a decision subsequently upheld by a planning inspector after the developers appealed the ruling.

The plans are for 13 houses on the land off Emperors Way next to the Co-op store. Photo: Google

However, in its application, the developer said “careful consideration has been given to the reasons for refusal on the earlier submission and the inspector’s reasons for dismissing the subsequent appeal”.

It said: “These matters have been addressed by reconfiguring the layout to provide for southern and northern parts, the setting back of units from the highway boundary, the introduction of landscaping and the provision of the central link which improves pedestrian connectivity.

“The council is in need of housing sites – this site can make a sustainable contribution to supply without delay.”

Several residents have also commented on the plans.

Those against have voiced concerns over increased traffic, especially with school traffic, the loss of green space, noise from the building work and the impact on parking.

One said: “Parking is already a problem in the area due to the school, this development would worsen this.”

Another posted: “This was space that should be used for local amenities we were promised when we first moved in such as GP surgery that we have not had till this day. More housing is not what the area needs but more services.”

However, the scheme also has its supporters.

One comment said: “After living for nearly eight years on the estate, this is an excellent plan to transform waste ground that not only is an eyesore, but also provides urgently required housing stock in a sought-after area. Any argumentation against these plans is far outweighed by the positive impact to the area around the Co-op.”