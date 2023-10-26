The team at a Hucknall opticians are raising their glasses after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Specsavers on the High Street, is in the running for the Optical Assistant Team of the Year Award at this year’s Optician Awards.

Led by husband-and-wife team, Janet and Stephen Archer, alongside optometrist partner Priyen Kotecha and retail partner James Hardwick, the colleagues have been recognised for the way they collectively work together and how they communicate as a team to make every customer feel special and understood.

They have also been praised for raising the profile of the store in and around the local community.

Entrants were also judged on how they ensure new team members are nurtured, supported and developed and what they do to promote and maintain a team spirit.

James said: “We are delighted by our nomination and so proud to be shortlisted.

"It is a testament to the team and how hard they work.

"Our focus is always to ensure that every customer we see has the best possible experience in store and we’re also passionate about supporting every member of staff to make sure they reach their potential.

‘We can’t wait to attend the ceremony in London.

"Whatever happens on the night, it will be lovely to be together and take time to celebrate the contribution everyone has made to help us achieve this nomination.’

The Optician Awards has been established for more than 20 years and is the highlight of the year for optical practices