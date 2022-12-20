Research has revealed more than half of people experiencing homelessness have unresolved issues with their vision, with a lack of permanent address often being the barrier to accessing such healthcare.

The store has joined fellow Specsavers businesses throughout the UK to raise awareness and vital funds for Crisis’ work to end homelessness, through in-store and online donations and staff volunteering.

Specsavers has become the first corporate sponsor of the Crisis at Christmas campaign and is helping the charity expand the range of health and wellbeing services it provides in its Skylight centres across Britain.

Customers at Hucknall Specsavers have helped the opticians support Crisis this Christmas

Specsavers will run eye-care clinics in five Crisis’ centres this Christmas, offering free eye tests and providing free glasses to people in need.

Over the next year, Crisis and Specsavers will work to expand eye-care services for people experiencing homelessness.

Janet Archer, store director at Specsavers Hucknall, said: Our purpose is to change lives through better sight, as well as hearing, as we know all too well the impact uncorrected vision or undetected sight conditions can have on people’s quality of life.

“The fact so many people experiencing homelessness needs glasses, but struggle to access eyecare is something we can’t ignore.”

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said: “Experiencing homelessness has an extremely negative impact on people’s health, but sadly, we see many people suffering and finding it difficult to access health services because they fear stigma, or are not easily able to register due to not having permanent addresses.”

