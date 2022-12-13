Nottingham City Council and its partners offer a range of support year-round, which is stepped up between October and April with extra safeguards in place when temperatures fall below zero.

Every year, the council leads a multi-agency group, including Framework, Emmanuel House, voluntary organisations and local churches, to develop a cold weather plan which aims to prevent and respond to rough sleeping, as well as reducing the risks to the health and well-being of those who sleep on the streets during winter months.

Advertisement

All available Government funding is being used to help the authority’s ongoing drive to tackle homelessness and it has recently been successful in applying for an additional grant of around £300,000 to be spent on accommodation and outreach services.

Nottingham City Council's winter support scheme to help the homeless is now underway

This includes specialist roles to help engage those who refuse help and to support people back to their accommodation who are rough sleeping despite having housing available.

This is on top of £2.2 million from the Rough Sleeping Initiative which has been awarded to Nottingham this year to support rough sleepers.

Advertisement

The council has also been successful in bids for Government funding to help ex-offenders into accommodation upon release from prison, to deliver accommodation for homeless patients released from hospital, provide specialist housing for female rough sleepers who have survived domestic violence and, alongside housing provider partners, deliver new homes for rough sleepers.

Advertisement

Help available this winter includes beds in hostels and specialist accommodation, dozens of daily opportunities for rough sleepers to get a free hot drink, meal or hot shower, everyone getting an offer of accommodation when the temperature falls to zero degrees Centigrade or below and the winter night shelter running until April;

The council’s Street Outreach Teams will be out daily from 5.30am talking to rough sleepers and offering them accommodation

Advertisement

Framework will be on shift until 9pm with the Red Cross on cold evenings, visiting people in their rough-sleeping spots and assessing them for the most appropriate accommodation.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement

Coun Toby Neal (Lab), portfolio holder for housing, said: “As the cold nights draw in, we are doing all that we can to make sure that no-one needs to sleep rough in Nottingham this winter.

“We have robust measures in place all year round to provide support for anyone who sadly finds themselves on Nottingham streets.

Advertisement

"These are stepped up further when temperatures fall below zero, which involves making additional shelter available and offering it to all identified rough sleepers to ensure they are protected from the cold.

“You may still see people on the streets as although all are offered support, for a variety of complex reasons some don’t accept it.

Advertisement

"Others may be people who beg who are not homeless.

"We would urge anyone who wants to help to donate to charities who are in a position to provide the best support.”

Advertisement