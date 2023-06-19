Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: This was a perfect opportunity to work with youths to support their development; enabling them to develop valuable life skills, work as a team, gain confidence and to also create a sense of community through participation.”

The visit was part of an ongoing series of events police have partaking in to increase their engagement with the community.

Police visited Hucknall Youth Centre to chat with volunteers and members

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the start of the year, officers in Hucknall have arranged a number of pop-up beat surgeries in a bid to liaise with members of the public.