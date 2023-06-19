News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Hucknall police use youth club visit to engage with the community

Officers from Ashfield Police’s Hucknall beat team attended a session at Hucknall Youth Centre to engage with members of the local community, both volunteers and youths, by joining in with a number of activities that the group were participating in.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 21:30 BST

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: This was a perfect opportunity to work with youths to support their development; enabling them to develop valuable life skills, work as a team, gain confidence and to also create a sense of community through participation.”

Read More
Hucknall: Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car ends up on roof i...

The visit was part of an ongoing series of events police have partaking in to increase their engagement with the community.

Police visited Hucknall Youth Centre to chat with volunteers and membersPolice visited Hucknall Youth Centre to chat with volunteers and members
Police visited Hucknall Youth Centre to chat with volunteers and members
Most Popular

Since the start of the year, officers in Hucknall have arranged a number of pop-up beat surgeries in a bid to liaise with members of the public.

And this month, Hucknall officers, members of Ashfield Council and town centre shops and businesses all attended the first meeting of the new Hucknall Business Crime Forum.

Related topics:HucknallFacebook