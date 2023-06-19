Hucknall police use youth club visit to engage with the community
Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: This was a perfect opportunity to work with youths to support their development; enabling them to develop valuable life skills, work as a team, gain confidence and to also create a sense of community through participation.”
The visit was part of an ongoing series of events police have partaking in to increase their engagement with the community.
Since the start of the year, officers in Hucknall have arranged a number of pop-up beat surgeries in a bid to liaise with members of the public.
And this month, Hucknall officers, members of Ashfield Council and town centre shops and businesses all attended the first meeting of the new Hucknall Business Crime Forum.