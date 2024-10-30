More than £9m in levelling up funding awarded to Hucknall earlier this year is now facing the possibility of being withdrawn following Wednesday’s Budget announcement.

In a letter to Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab), parliamentary under-secretary for local growth and building safety, said: “I am writing to inform you that, subject to a process of consultation, today’s (Wednesday) Budget confirms that the Government is minded to withdraw the funding for culture projects announced at spring budget 2024, which includes the £9,281,283 awarded to Ashfield Council.”

The letter continued: “Unfortunately, the extremely challenging fiscal environment this Government has inherited means that difficult choices have been required across the board, and the Government has had to prioritise expenditure on programmes and projects that most directly support the five missions that this Government was elected on.

"It is with regret, therefore, that having considered the fiscal position in the round, the Chancellor announced that the Government has reached the provisional conclusion that we can no longer support this project.”

The Government has withdrawn the £9.2m of levelling up cash earmarked for Hucknall. Photo: National World

However, the letter then goes on to say: “Before reaching a final decision, the Government recognises the importance of seeking your views, and those of others who may be affected, and considering these carefully.

"We will therefore now begin the process of consultation with potential recipients, to fully understand the impacts of withdrawing this funding, including the financial, local, strategic and community implications.”

Michelle Welsh (Lab), Hucknall MP, said: “I want to make it clear that the funding for Hucknall has not been withdrawn, but has been put out to consultation.

"This Labour Government has been handed a terrible inheritance after 14 years of chaos and financial mismanagement by the Conservatives and the last Government made a lot of promises to people but with no funding set aside to deliver them.

“I will continue fighting for the best opportunities for Hucknall and will advocate for the town throughout this consultation process.”

Back in March, the then Conservative Goverment announced Hucknall had been provisionally awarded £9,281,283 in the latest round of levelling up funding.

Many residents and town MP at the time Sir Mark Spencer welcomed the funding as they felt Hucknall had continually missed out while areas like Sutton, Kirkby and Bulwell all got given cash.

But now, the news that the funding could under threat has provoked a strong reaction.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on both Ashfield and Nottinghamhire councils, said: “This is a body blow to the whole of Hucknall and shameful behaviour towards those in Hucknall that helped elect a Labour Government.

"This money would have led to a transformation of our town and was much needed.

"We are angry, disgusted and believe this decision will impact our town for a generation.”

The council intended to use the £9.2m to drive economic regeneration in Hucknall and its plan was recognised by the Government as being high-quality and ready to deliver.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who also represents the town at district and county level, called the potential funding withdrawal ‘despicable’ and said: “The Labour Party has turned its back on Hucknall.

"People were already furious at the winter fuel allowance being axed for tens of thousands of pensioners by Labour.

"So many people worked hard to ensure the bid succeeded.

"We have been working together preparing the way to transform Hucknall and now those plans are in tatters.”

Speaking on behalf of Ashfield Council, cabinet member Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), another who represents Hucknall at both district and county level, said: “We are absolutely furious by this news.

“Our councillors, officers and local residents have worked tirelessly for years on this, to ensure we improve the Hucknall area for our communities, visitors and businesses.

"We will be urgently seeking an audience with the minister over this devastating and short-sighted decision.

“Hucknall deserves better.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said: “In the Budget, the Government prioritised investment which will help deliver the growth mission, and this has required difficult choices focusing investment towards projects and programmes that most directly support those core priorities.

"MHCLG will consult with potential funding recipients to understand the impacts which withdrawing this funding would have before any final decisions are made.”

Hucknall councillors have now started an online petition for the town to keep the money, which they say will be presented during the consultation.

To sign the petition, visit https://chng.it/PgTknsZS4b