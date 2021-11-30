The unit, at the Red Lion on High Street, is free for anyone to use, people simply dial 999 and tell the operator that they have the unit and they then listen to instructions and guidance on operating it.

Clair Whiffin-Honey, landlady at the pub, said: “We were going to have a defibrillator and we were raising funds for that and then the Cowshed had one installed there, so I spoke to my doorman who’s ex-military and a trained first aider and with the number of stabbings that have happened lately, we felt someone soon was going to be in need of serious help.

"So we decided to use the money we had been raising for the defibrillator to buy the bleed control unit instead.

"Anyone can use it, all they have to do is dial 999 and they’ve got all the codes, it’s been registered with all the emergency services, and they will then talk you all that you need to do while you’re using it.”

The money for the unit was raised by pub regulars through a variety of different schemes and fundraising activities.

Clair continued: “Our regulars are fantastic and back our efforts all the way.

