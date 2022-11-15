The Pilgrim Oak on High Street, which is part of the JD Wetherspoon chain, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors for the second year in a row.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall has won top honours again in the Loo of the Year Awards

James Weston, manager at the Pilgrim Oak, said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, Loo of the Year Awards managing director, said: “The toilets at The Pilgrim Oak have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.