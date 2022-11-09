Reports on social media this week said Bella Mia, on Annesley Road, had shut for good, after the restaurant put out an email earlier this month saying it believed it would remain shut until after January.

However, owner Elizabeth Senjou says she does not want it to close down.

The owner of Bella Mia hopes its current closure will only be short-term

The main issue is it currently has no chef.

But should this change, Elizabeth says the restaurant will be ready to open up again.

Back in the summer, the business was put up for sale, just a year after it reopened following an extensive refurbishment.

Elizabeth confirmed the restaurant was still for sale, but said reports that it had closed down were premature.

